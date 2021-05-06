Do Bryn Mawr Bank's (NASDAQ:BMTC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Bryn Mawr Bank Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, Bryn Mawr Bank's EPS has grown 23% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of Bryn Mawr Bank's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note Bryn Mawr Bank's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 18% to US$225m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqGS:BMTC Earnings and Revenue History May 6th 2021

Are Bryn Mawr Bank Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Not only did Bryn Mawr Bank insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent US$189k buying it. That puts the company in a nice light, as it makes me think its leaders are feeling confident. It is also worth noting that it was CFO & Executive VP Michael Harrington who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$91k, paying US$30.43 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Bryn Mawr Bank is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. To be specific, they have US$14m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 1.6% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Frank Leto, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Bryn Mawr Bank with market caps between US$400m and US$1.6b is about US$2.3m.

Bryn Mawr Bank offered total compensation worth US$1.5m to its CEO in the year to . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Bryn Mawr Bank Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Bryn Mawr Bank's strong EPS growth. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more, shares in the company. So it's fair to say I think this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Bryn Mawr Bank that you need to be mindful of.

