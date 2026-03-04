Do Billionaires Still Collect Social Security? The Answer Might Surprise You.

Key Points

Social Security is meant to be a social safety net.

Every person who works pays into Social Security.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Social Security was created in 1935, shortly after the Great Depression started. It's changed over the years, but the basic goal remains the same. This government program provides financial support, primarily to older adults who are no longer working, ensuring a basic level of income. However, it isn't means-tested.

Social Security saves the day

Social Security is a powerful tool for alleviating poverty among the elderly. The basic idea is that people put a small amount of their earnings into the system while they're working and then, when they stop working, they start collecting Social Security payments to support them in retirement.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

There are some interesting nuances on both sides of the equation. For example, everybody pays into the Social Security system while they're working. However, Social Security taxes are paid on income only up to a certain threshold. In 2026, income up to $184,500 will be hit with Social Security taxes. By contrast, all of your income will be subject to Medicare taxes, a program that provides healthcare to older adults.

The Social Security limit is interesting because the median income in the United States was around $45,000 in 2024, while the median household income was roughly $84,000, since many families have two working partners.

While most people face Social Security taxes on everything they make, billionaires likely pay Social Security taxes on a very small portion of their incomes. However, everyone still pays that tax, whether they like it or not.

Everyone gets to claim Social Security

There's clearly a big difference between someone who makes $45,000 a year and someone who could generate multiples of that from interest and dividends alone. Billionaires clearly don't need to collect Social Security, while someone making the median income or less will probably find Social Security a vital financial lifeline in retirement.

However, because everyone who works pays into the system, everyone can collect Social Security when they retire. And given the way Social Security payments are calculated, billionaires are likely to receive the highest benefits, even though they probably don't need the money. This raises an interesting complication as concerns about the Social Security program's solvency grow.

Saving Social Security

There are many government programs that are means-tested, meaning that only those in financial need can claim the benefits. While Social Security isn't one of those systems, the idea of making it means-tested has been floated as a way to strengthen the program.

For many, means testing will sound like a reasonable idea, even though it's now considered an earned right to collect Social Security. In the meantime, people who don't need Social Security could choose not to claim it, even though it remains their right to collect it.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.