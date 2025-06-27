Do Billionaires Still Collect Social Security? The Answer Might Surprise You.

Do billionaires qualify for Social Security benefits? The short answer is yes. Under the current law, an individual's wealth or current income level has no impact on their eligibility to receive a Social Security retirement benefit. In other words, even if you have $10 billion in assets, you could qualify for Social Security as long as you meet the requirements.

The only two major factors that govern eligibility for a Social Security retirement benefit include your age and work history. The former is easy: You need to be at least 62 years old to start receiving Social Security retirement benefits. The longer you wait to claim your benefit, the higher it will get, until a maximum age of 70.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

When it comes to work history, the short explanation is that you need to work for 40 calendar quarters (10 years) in Social Security covered employment in order to qualify for a benefit. However, when calculating your benefit, the Social Security Administration adjusts all of your earnings for inflation and considers your 35 highest-earning years. But even if you haven't worked for 35 or more years, it's important to realize that you're still eligible for some benefit based on your work record.

To make a long story short, if a billionaire worked in a job where he or she paid payroll taxes, and is at least 62 years old, that person is eligible for a Social Security retirement benefit.

How much do billionaires get from Social Security?

Of course, we don't know exactly how much each billionaire that is of retirement age gets from Social Security. There's no requirement to disclose this information.

Having said that, we know that the maximum possible Social Security benefit for someone reaching 70 years old in 2025 is $5,108 per month, or $61,296 per year. Many people incorrectly assume billionaires get massive Social Security benefits, but because only a certain amount of earned income is subject to Social Security tax, there's a cap on the amount of money you can get. To be clear, the maximum benefit requires that the recipient earned at least the Social Security taxable maximum in 35 separate years and also waited until 70 to apply for retirement benefits.

To be sure, billionaires are far more likely to max out Social Security than the average person. Many billionaires easily meet the 35-year earnings requirement, and because of a lack of need for the money, many wait as long as possible before claiming their retirement benefit.

Not all billionaires get Social Security

It's important to point out that eligible individuals don't have to start collecting Social Security at age 70. It's just the age at which you stop getting delayed retirement credits that increase your benefit. To be clear, if you turn 70 and have not yet claimed Social Security, your benefits don't start automatically. You still have to apply. So it's entirely possible that a billionaire might simply choose not to start collecting monthly checks.

It's also worth noting that not all billionaires max out Social Security, and some might not be eligible at all.

The reason is that Social Security is based on earned income, either from a job or a business that the person actively participates in. And not all billionaires have lots of earned income. Many billionaires passively own businesses or make most or all of their money from investment income like dividends and royalties, which aren't considered for Social Security purposes. There is no Social Security payroll tax on these types of income, so it isn't considered for the purpose of benefit calculation.

The bottom line is that billionaires who have paid into the system do collect Social Security benefits. Many wait until 70 to start collecting, and billionaires could be eligible for the maximum possible benefit if their wealth is at least partially a result of earned money. But this isn't always the case, and it's likely that several prominent billionaires are not eligible for a Social Security retirement benefit.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.