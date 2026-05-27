Do Billionaires Chase Coleman and David Tepper Know Something About UnitedHealth Stock That Wall Street Doesn't?

Key Points

Coleman and Tepper sold UnitedHealth Group stock in Q1.

However, Wall Street analysts remain overwhelmingly bullish about the health insurance stock.

The disconnect probably isn't as significant as it may appear.

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UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) has been a steady winner throughout most of its history. It's a blue chip stock that has been a favorite for many risk-averse investors. But the opinions on UnitedHealth are decidedly mixed these days.

Billionaires Chase Coleman and David Tepper reduced their hedge funds' exposure to UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter of 2026, according to 13F filings. However, analysts are overwhelmingly bullish about the stock. Do Coleman and Tepper know something about UnitedHealth that Wall Street doesn't?

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Why the billionaires may have sold UnitedHealth

Coleman's Tiger Global Management hedge fund sold roughly 17% of its UnitedHealth Group stake during Q1. Tepper's Appaloosa hedge fund slashed its position in the health insurance stock by 55%. Neither Coleman nor Tepper has commented publicly about their reasons for selling UnitedHealth. However, we can make some reasonable guesses about why they sold the stock.

UnitedHealth Group faces more challenges than when either billionaire first initiated their positions. The company's medical cost trends have risen, squeezing profit margins. There's greater uncertainty about Medicare Advantage rates than in the past. UnitedHealth is also under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

It's possible, though, that Coleman's and Tepper's decisions to sell UnitedHealth stock weren't related to these issues. The billionaires could simply be reallocating capital to other investments they think have greater growth opportunities. For example, both Coleman and Tepper increased their exposure to semiconductor stocks in Q1.

They weren't the only billionaires selling UnitedHealth Group stock last quarter. Warren Buffett is still heavily involved in the investment decisions for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB), which completely exited its position in UnitedHealth in Q1. However, this move could have been part of a broader strategy to sell all the stocks managed by Todd Combs, who left Berkshire to join JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM).

Why Wall Street remains bullish

Of the 28 analysts surveyed by S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) in May who cover UnitedHealth Group, 22 rated the stock as a "buy" or "strong buy." Five analysts recommended holding the stock, with only one outlier rating it as an "underperform."

Why does Wall Street remain bullish about UnitedHealth? For one thing, the stock appears to be rebounding somewhat after a steep sell-off last year. More importantly, though, UnitedHealth's business is improving.

Coleman and Tepper sold their UnitedHealth Group shares before the healthcare giant reported its Q1 results in April 2026. But those results were encouraging. UnitedHealth handily beat analysts' revenue and earnings estimates.

In particular, the company's medical cost ratio declined by 90 basis points to 83.9%. This number was better than expected and appears to reflect that UnitedHealth is getting its medical costs under control.

Which take is right?

Whose take on UnitedHealth Group is right: the billionaire hedge fund managers or Wall Street? The answer could be... both.

Coleman and Tepper frequently move in and out of stocks. Their decision to sell UnitedHealth's shares in Q1 doesn't necessarily reflect a negative view of the company's long-term prospects. They are focused solely on making the most money for their hedge funds, which sometimes means selling a good stock to invest in what they view as a better alternative.

Wall Street analysts don't have to consider such opportunity costs. They look at the business fundamentals, industry trends, and growth prospects to form their opinions.

Hedge fund managers and Wall Street analysts, though, can focus more on the short term. In doing so, they can create attractive buying opportunities for long-term retail investors. With aging demographic trends serving as a tailwind for UnitedHealth Group for years to come, the healthcare leader's long-term prospects appear to be bright.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Keith Speights has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase, and S&P Global. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.