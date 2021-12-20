Do Artisan Partners Asset Management's (NYSE:APAM) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Quickly Is Artisan Partners Asset Management Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. It certainly is nice to see that Artisan Partners Asset Management has managed to grow EPS by 31% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Artisan Partners Asset Management is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 5.5 percentage points to 44%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NYSE:APAM Earnings and Revenue History December 20th 2021

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Artisan Partners Asset Management's forecast profits?

Are Artisan Partners Asset Management Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We did see some selling in the last twelve months, but that's insignificant compared to the whopping US$15m that the Independent Director, Tench Coxe spent acquiring shares. We should note the average purchase price was around US$47.14. Big purchases like that are well worth noting, especially for those who like to follow the insider money.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Artisan Partners Asset Management insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$115m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Should You Add Artisan Partners Asset Management To Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Artisan Partners Asset Management's strong EPS growth. The cranberry sauce on the turkey is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. So I do think this is one stock worth watching. Even so, be aware that Artisan Partners Asset Management is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But Artisan Partners Asset Management isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

