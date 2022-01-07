Do American States Water's (NYSE:AWR) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like American States Water (NYSE:AWR), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

American States Water's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, American States Water has grown EPS by 14% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. American States Water maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 6.2% to US$506m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:AWR Earnings and Revenue History January 7th 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of American States Water's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are American States Water Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own American States Water shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have US$36m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 1.0% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Is American States Water Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of American States Water is that it is growing profits. Just as polish makes silverware pop, the high level of insider ownership enhances my enthusiasm for this growth. The combination sparks joy for me, so I'd consider keeping the company on a watchlist. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for American States Water you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

Of course, you can do well (sometimes) buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But as a growth investor I always like to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

