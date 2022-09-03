Do Ameresco's (NYSE:AMRC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Ameresco with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Ameresco's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. It certainly is nice to see that Ameresco has managed to grow EPS by 33% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Ameresco remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 55% to US$1.7b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart. NYSE:AMRC Earnings and Revenue History September 3rd 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Ameresco's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Ameresco Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So we're pleased to report that Ameresco insiders own a meaningful share of the business. Owning 39% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. US$1.3b That means they have plenty of their own capital riding on the performance of the business!

Should You Add Ameresco To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Ameresco's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. Even so, be aware that Ameresco is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

