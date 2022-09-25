Do AMERCO's (NASDAQ:UHAL) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide AMERCO with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is AMERCO Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. AMERCO's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 44%. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Not all of AMERCO's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. The good news is that AMERCO is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.2 percentage points to 28%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image. NasdaqGS:UHAL Earnings and Revenue History September 25th 2022

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check AMERCO's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are AMERCO Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$9.8b company like AMERCO. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$661m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to AMERCO, with market caps over US$8.0b, is around US$13m.

The CEO of AMERCO only received US$1.0m in total compensation for the year ending March 2022. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add AMERCO To Your Watchlist?

AMERCO's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. An added bonus for those interested is that management hold a heap of stock and the CEO pay is quite reasonable, illustrating good cash management. The strong EPS improvement suggests the businesses is humming along. AMERCO is certainly doing some things right and is well worth investigating. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for AMERCO you should be aware of.

