Do Allied Motion Technologies's (NASDAQ:AMOT) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Allied Motion Technologies's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that Allied Motion Technologies has managed to grow EPS by 21% per year over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Allied Motion Technologies maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 11% to US$400m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGM:AMOT Earnings and Revenue History December 26th 2021

Are Allied Motion Technologies Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The good news for Allied Motion Technologies shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. So it's definitely nice that Independent Director Robert Engel bought US$48k worth of shares at an average price of around US$31.72.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Allied Motion Technologies bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. With a whopping US$70m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. That holding amounts to 13% of the stock on issue, thus making insiders influential, and aligned, owners of the business.

Should You Add Allied Motion Technologies To Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Allied Motion Technologies's strong EPS growth. Better still, insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. So it's fair to say I think this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Allied Motion Technologies that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

