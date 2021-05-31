Do 1st Constitution Bancorp's (NASDAQ:FCCY) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is 1st Constitution Bancorp Growing?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, 1st Constitution Bancorp has grown EPS by 25% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Not all of 1st Constitution Bancorp's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note 1st Constitution Bancorp's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 25% to US$70m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGM:FCCY Earnings and Revenue History May 31st 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of 1st Constitution Bancorp's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are 1st Constitution Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We note that 1st Constitution Bancorp insiders spent US$91k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That puts the company in a nice light, as it makes me think its leaders are feeling confident. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Chairman of the Board Charles Crow who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$63k, paying US$12.67 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for 1st Constitution Bancorp is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Indeed, they hold US$27m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 13% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is 1st Constitution Bancorp Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that 1st Constitution Bancorp has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more, shares in the company. So it's fair to say I think this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with 1st Constitution Bancorp (including 1 which can't be ignored) .

The good news is that 1st Constitution Bancorp is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

