Commodities

DNV-led consortium to conduct ammonia bunkering safety study in Singapore

Contributor
Roslan Khasawneh Reuters
Published

Th e Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) has awarded its ammonia bunkering safety study in Singapore to a DNV-led consortium aimed at accelerating the shipping industry's decarbonisation efforts, the Centre said in a statement on Wednesday.

SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Th e Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) has awarded its ammonia bunkering safety study in Singapore to a DNV-led consortium aimed at accelerating the shipping industry's decarbonisation efforts, the Centre said in a statement on Wednesday.

"A precursor to the demonstration of ammonia bunkering in Singapore, the intent of this study is to define a robust set of safety guidelines and operational envelopes that will establish the basis of a regulatory sandbox for trials at two local bunkering sites," the Centre said.

"We have chosen to commission this study in Singapore; with Singapore being a population dense island nation and a major bunkering hub, the stringent guidelines developed in this study will likely be extensible to ports elsewhere," said GCMD Chief Executive Lynn Loo.

The shipping industry is examining a range of technologies as it looks to meet an International Maritime Organization target of a 50% reduction in overall greenhouse gas emissions from 2008 levels by 2050.

In addition to ammonia, other low or zero-carbon marine fuels that may help the industry meet its decarbonisation targets include liquefied natural gas, methanol, biofuels and hydrogen.

"GCMD has chosen to look at ammonia bunkering as its first project because ammonia is among the most energy-efficient green fuels to be produced," said Loo.

This study will build on guidelines that have been developed for safe handling of ammonia as a commodity by defining and then integrating or overlaying the guidelines required for safe handling ammonia as a bunker fuel, the GCMD statement said.

The Centre was formed in August 2021 with funding from Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority and six founding industry partners with the aim of helping the maritime industry eliminate greenhouse gas emissions.

DNV will partner with Singapore's Surbana Jurong and the Singapore Maritime Academy (SMA) for the study which commences in February 2022 and is expected to take 10 to 12 months to complete.

(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((roslan.khasawneh@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: roslan.khasawneh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular