DNUT Stock Earnings: Krispy Kreme Beats EPS, Revenue Estimates

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) just reported first quarter results for 2023.

Krispy Kreme reported earnings per share of 9 cents. That was better than the analyst estimate for 7 cents.

The company reported revenue of $418.95 million.

This was also better than the analyst estimate for revenue of $401.61 million.

You can read the full Krispy Kreme press release here.

