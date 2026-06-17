DNTH Shares Surge 89% Over the Past Six Months: What's Driving It?

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics DNTH have surged 88.9% over the past six months against the industry’s 2.9% decline, fueled by growing investor confidence in the commercial potential of its lead asset, claseprubart (DNTH103), and multiple clinical and regulatory milestones that have highlighted the strength of the company's development strategy. Investor sentiment has also been bolstered by a strong financial position.



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Claseprubart Underpins DNTH's Future Growth

Dianthus Therapeutics is developing claseprubart for the treatment of patients with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) and multifocal motor neuropathy (MMN). Claseprubart is a next-generation monoclonal antibody designed to selectively inhibit the active form of the C1s protein, offering the potential for convenient, self-administered subcutaneous dosing every two to four weeks. With ongoing development across multiple autoimmune diseases, management views claseprubart as a significant long-term growth opportunity capable of supporting several future indications from a single product.

Based on positive top-line data from the phase II MaGic study in gMG and successful discussions with the FDA, Dianthus Therapeutics plans to initiate the pivotal phase III EMERGE study in 2026. Top-line data is expected in the second half of 2028.

Claseprubart was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for the treatment of gMG.

Investor confidence was further boosted in March, when claseprubart achieved an early "GO" decision in the phase III CAPTIVATE study ahead of schedule, highlighting its strong clinical potential in CIDP. The study exceeded its interim responder threshold, achieving the required number of confirmed responders before all planned patients had completed the initial stage.

Meanwhile, the phase II MoMeNtum study in patients with MMN remains on track, with top-line results expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Progress With Dianthus Therapeutics’ DNTH212

Dianthus Therapeutics' second pipeline candidate, DNTH212, is designed to target two key immune pathways involved in autoimmune diseases by reducing type I interferon production and suppressing B-cell activity. This dual mechanism could provide broader and more effective treatment across multiple autoimmune disorders. The asset was added to DNTH’s pipeline in October 2025 through an exclusive licensing agreement with Nanjing Leads Biolabs Co. Ltd.

DNTH212 is being developed initially for Sjögren's disease, systemic lupus erythematosus and dermatomyositis, forming the foundation of Dianthus Therapeutics' future rheumatology franchise. The candidate entered a phase I study in December 2025, with initial data from healthy volunteers expected in the second half of 2026. Following these results, the company plans to outline the next steps in clinical development for its priority autoimmune disease indications.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Robust Financial Position of DNTH

Another important positive factor is Dianthus Therapeutics' financial strength. The company strengthened its financial position by raising approximately $719 million in gross proceeds through an underwritten public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants in March. As of March 31, 2026, the company held approximately $1.2 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments, which management expects to fund operations and support pipeline development into 2030, significantly reducing near-term financing concerns and providing flexibility to advance its clinical programs.

Although the pipeline progress is impressive, the company is still in the development stage. Any regulatory or pipeline setbacks could be detrimental.

DNTH’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Dianthus Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV, Liquidia Corporation LQDA and Immunocore IMCR, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 30 days, earnings per share estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals remained unchanged at $4.05 for 2026 and $4.27 for 2027. INDV shares have risen 5.9% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.44%.

Over the past 30 days, estimates for Liquidia’s earnings per share remained unchanged at $2.97 for 2026 and $4.81 for 2027. LQDA shares have jumped 97.2% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

Over the past 30 days, earnings per share estimates for Immunocore’s 2026 were unchanged at 6 cents for 2026 and 87 cents for 2027. IMCR shares have lost 18.8% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 46.66%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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