DNOW's Merger Deal With MRC Global: What It Means for 2026

DNOW Inc. DNOW is emerging from its MRC Global combination with a larger footprint and a broader mix of end markets that tend to be less cyclical than pure upstream exposure. The setup for 2026 is centered on diversification, synergy capture and a recovery in activity in the second half if operational friction is alleviated.

DNOW’s Broader End Markets After MRC Global

Following the merger transaction, DNOW’s exposure shifts further toward midstream, gas utilities and downstream maintenance markets, which can help offset softer conditions in upstream and chemicals. Management outlined a 2026 environment where those steadier infrastructure-linked markets are expected to mitigate the risks associated with the cyclical markets.



The demand cadence is expected to be uneven, with a slow start and improvement building as 2026 progresses. Many customers anticipate activity firming through the year, with momentum moving into the second half of 2026.

DNOW Set to Benefit from Solid Demand Environment



The clearest tailwind in the outlook is midstream, tied to natural gas infrastructure investment and rising liquefied natural gas exports. That backdrop supports PVF and related equipment demand as transmission and processing projects advance.



Gas utilities are another stabilizer. The drivers cited include steady demand for natural gas, distribution integrity upgrade programs, and new home construction activity in certain U.S. states, which can translate into ongoing distribution and service work.



Downstream and industrial demand is positioned for a lift from higher maintenance, repair, and operations activity and project turnaround work in refineries and chemical plants, alongside new energy transition-related projects. DNOW also serves a wide set of industrial customers, including water and wastewater treatment and renewable natural gas facilities, which broadens the opportunity set beyond upstream cycles.

DNOW’s Data Center Beachhead in 2025

A newer adjacency is emerging in data centers as power and gas infrastructure expands. In 2025, DNOW began supplying pumps and pipe, valves and fittings to 11 new data center customers across four major U.S. markets.



Management expects to expand to additional markets in 2026, which could add incremental demand alongside core energy infrastructure exposure. Over time, that channel can diversify revenue sources as data center buildouts require consistent project and maintenance support as sites scale.

Internationally, the Natron acquisition (in Singapore) is also expected to expand DNOW’s exposure to electrical and data center-related opportunities.

DNOW’s Synergy Math and the Margin Path

Integration progress is a central pillar of the 2026 narrative. After closing the MRC Global buyout, DNOW raised first-year cost synergy expectations to $23 million from $17 million and continues to target $70 million by year three.



Revenue synergies are expected from Process Solutions' cross-selling, expanded valve automation capabilities, and combined procurement, all intended to increase operating leverage as execution normalizes. Those levers support management’s longer-term ambition to move consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization toward roughly 8%.

DNOW Inc. Price and Consensus

DNOW Inc. price-consensus-chart | DNOW Inc. Quote

DNOW’s ERP Normalization as the Swing Factor

ERP harmonization is the swing factor for turning synergy plans into measurable margin recovery. The approach includes migrating upstream locations to SAP, optimizing the footprint, and adding field support to protect service levels while processes are standardized.



As enterprise resource planning friction subsides and legacy workflows move onto DNOW systems, management expects incremental synergies to translate into operating leverage. The expected outcome is margin recovery progressing through the second half of 2026 toward a 7% to 8% range.

What Could Derail the Setup

The key risk cluster remains persistent disruption tied to ERP implementation within the MRC Global U.S. operations. Those challenges weighed on performance in the third and fourth quarters of 2025, and management has not provided a resolution timeline, with guidance suspended due to the ongoing issues.



Operational impacts cited include slower processes, order bottlenecks and service effects, with impacts concentrated in the upstream and downstream. Even with mitigation steps such as adding more than 200 field personnel, prolonged disruption could pressure win rates and wallet share.



If stabilization extends into the second half of 2026, synergy realization and operating leverage could be delayed, reducing visibility into the recovery trajectory that management otherwise expects. That timing risk is a primary reason near-term uncertainty remains elevated.

DNOW’s 2025 Baseline and What to Watch Next

DNOW exited 2025 with revenues of $2.8 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $209 million, or 7.4% of revenues. Fourth-quarter revenues were $959 million, and adjusted earnings per share were 15 cents, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents.



From a positioning standpoint, the company’s Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) reflects the near-term pressure points investors are tracking. For context, industry peers The Middleby Corporation MIDD and Nordson Corporation NDSN currently carry Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), underscoring how execution clarity can shape sentiment within the group. Going forward, investors should track the company’s ERP progress, evidence that working capital can normalize as processing improves. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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