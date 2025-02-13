$DNOW stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DNOW stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,802,487 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $DNOW:
$DNOW Insider Trading Activity
$DNOW insiders have traded $DNOW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DNOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL M COPPINGER sold 26,186 shares for an estimated $401,955
$DNOW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $DNOW stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,906,679 shares (+694.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,653,359
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,207,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,710,876
- INVESCO LTD. removed 763,851 shares (-53.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,937,701
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 543,403 shares (+9.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,069,673
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 533,691 shares (+57.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,943,319
- FMR LLC removed 521,779 shares (-22.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,788,344
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 427,131 shares (-73.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,522,803
