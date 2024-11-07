Dnow reports Q3 adjusted EPS 21c, consensus 21c

Reports Q3 revenue $606M, consensus $614.92M. David Cherechinsky, President and CEO of DNOW (DNOW), added, “The Company achieved solid results this quarter with year-over-year revenue growth, despite project delays in the period, thanks to the hard work of our dedicated employees, who provide a differentiated level of service and products to our customers every day. We generated an additional $72 million in free cash flow during the quarter, yielding $273 million for the trailing four quarters, driven by record performance in our U.S. Process Solutions business, strong acquisition contribution and robust inventory velocity. These results were produced in a challenging oil and gas environment, with the backdrop of lower commodity prices and a wave of customer consolidations. We repurchased $7 million of shares in the quarter and are on a path to complete the $80 million share repurchase program this year, as planned. We are well-positioned, with $261 million in cash and no debt, enjoying a range of options to pursue growth, deploy capital, drive efficiencies and generate improved returns for our shareholders.”

