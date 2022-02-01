DNOW Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Now Inc (Symbol: DNOW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.01, changing hands as high as $9.13 per share. Now Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DNOW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DNOW's low point in its 52 week range is $6.83 per share, with $11.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.