DNOW Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - DNOW Inc. (DNOW) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $23.00 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $147.00 million, or $1.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, DNOW Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $27.00 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $571.00 million from $555.00 million last year.

