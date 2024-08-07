DNOW Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - DNOW Inc. (DNOW) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $24 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $34 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, DNOW Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $28 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $633 million from $594 million last year.

DNOW Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $24 Mln. vs. $34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.21 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $633 Mln vs. $594 Mln last year.

