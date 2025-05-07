DNOW Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - DNOW Inc. (DNOW) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $22 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $21 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, DNOW Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $24 million or $0.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $599 million from $563 million last year.

DNOW Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

