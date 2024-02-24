DNOW (DNOW) Price Target Increased by 9.76% to 15.30

The average one-year price target for DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) has been revised to 15.30 / share. This is an increase of 9.76% from the prior estimate of 13.94 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.12% from the latest reported closing price of 13.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 531 funds or institutions reporting positions in DNOW. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNOW is 0.10%, a decrease of 4.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.64% to 123,126K shares. The put/call ratio of DNOW is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,207K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,500K shares, representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNOW by 14.22% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,295K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,282K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNOW by 15.89% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,941K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,017K shares, representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNOW by 15.07% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 3,689K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,530K shares, representing an increase of 31.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNOW by 29.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,464K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,468K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNOW by 18.76% over the last quarter.

NOW Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NOW Inc. is one of the largest distributors to energy and industrial markets on a worldwide basis, with a legacy of over 150 years. NOW Inc. operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brands. Through its network of approximately 195 locations and 2,450 employees worldwide, NOW Inc. offers a comprehensive line of products and solutions for the upstream, midstream and downstream energy and industrial sectors. Its locations provide products and solutions to exploration and production companies, energy transportation companies, refineries, chemical companies, utilities, manufacturers and engineering and construction companies.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.