DNOW (DNOW) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, DNOW (DNOW) closed at $14.62, marking a -1.88% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.15%.

Shares of the energy and industrial distribution company have appreciated by 3.54% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Industrial Products sector's gain of 0.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.09%.

The upcoming earnings release of DNOW will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 10, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.23, signifying an 8% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $571.6 million, reflecting a 2.12% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.02 per share and a revenue of $2.39 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.15% and +2.82%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for DNOW. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, DNOW is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, DNOW is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.38, so one might conclude that DNOW is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DNOW Inc. (DNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.