DNOW Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Now Inc (Symbol: DNOW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.94, changing hands as low as $8.83 per share. Now Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DNOW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DNOW's low point in its 52 week range is $6.83 per share, with $11.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.94.

