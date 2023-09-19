DNO makes Norway gas condensate discovery

OSLO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil company DNO DNO.OL said on Tuesday it had discovered gas condensate at its Norma prospect in the North Sea and that it would continue to drill for more resources nearby.

Preliminary evaluation of the discovery indicates gross recoverable resources of between 25 million and 130 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), with a best-guess estimate of 70 million boe, DNO said in a statement.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

