DNO makes Norway gas condensate discovery

September 19, 2023 — 01:42 am EDT

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

OSLO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil company DNO DNO.OL said on Tuesday it had discovered gas condensate at its Norma prospect in the North Sea and that it would continue to drill for more resources nearby.

Preliminary evaluation of the discovery indicates gross recoverable resources of between 25 million and 130 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), with a best-guess estimate of 70 million boe, DNO said in a statement.

