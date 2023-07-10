DNO makes largest condensate find in a decade in Norwegian North Sea

Adds detail on ownership structures and background in paragraphs 4-6

COPENHAGEN/OSLO, July 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm DNO DNO.OL has made a significant gas and condensate discovery on the Carmen prospect which it said on Monday was the largest find in the Norwegian Continental Shelf in a decade, sending its shares soaring almost 15%.

Preliminary evaluation of the discovery well indicates gross recoverable resources in the range of 120-230 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe), DNO said in a statement.

"At 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe), the mid-point of this range, Carmen ranks as the largest discovery on the Norwegian Continental Shelf since 2013," the company added.

Carmen is DNO's sixth discovery in the Troll-Gjoea area since 2021 and proved important discoveries could still be made close to existing infrastructure, DNO said.

DNO's shares had risen 14.8% by 1424 GMT.

It owns a 30% stake in the Carmen prospect, which is operated by Wellesley Petroleum, which owns 50%, while 10% each are held by Equinor EQNR.OL and Aker BP AKRBP.OL.

