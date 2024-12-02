News & Insights

DNO ASA Uncovers Major Oil Discovery in Norway

December 02, 2024 — 02:33 am EST

DNO ASA (GB:0MHP) has released an update.

DNO ASA, a Norwegian oil and gas operator, has announced a significant oil discovery in the Norwegian sector’s Våle Formation, with preliminary estimates suggesting up to 57 million barrels of oil equivalent. This discovery, termed a play opener, marks the second successful new play for DNO in the region, enhancing its reputation as a key North Sea player. The company, along with its partners, is considering linking the discovery to existing infrastructure to capitalize on the find.

