DNO ASA Uncovers Major Oil Discovery in Norway

DNO ASA, a Norwegian oil and gas operator, has announced a significant oil discovery in the Norwegian sector’s Våle Formation, with preliminary estimates suggesting up to 57 million barrels of oil equivalent. This discovery, termed a play opener, marks the second successful new play for DNO in the region, enhancing its reputation as a key North Sea player. The company, along with its partners, is considering linking the discovery to existing infrastructure to capitalize on the find.

