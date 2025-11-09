DNO ASA (DTNOF) Price Target Increased by 23.50% to 1.57

The average one-year price target for DNO ASA (OTCPK:DTNOF) has been revised to $1.57 / share. This is an increase of 23.50% from the prior estimate of $1.28 dated January 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.13 to a high of $2.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.82% from the latest reported closing price of $1.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in DNO ASA. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTNOF is 0.07%, an increase of 5.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.79% to 80,617K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 12,197K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,465K shares , representing an increase of 14.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTNOF by 0.19% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,493K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,966K shares , representing a decrease of 12.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTNOF by 1.34% over the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 8,001K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,662K shares , representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTNOF by 8.98% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,073K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,445K shares , representing a decrease of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTNOF by 19.26% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,922K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,867K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTNOF by 14.46% over the last quarter.

