DNO ASA Announces Ex-Dividend Date and Dividend Payment

November 14, 2024 — 01:36 am EST

DNO ASA (GB:0MHP) has released an update.

DNO ASA has announced that its shares will trade ex-dividend from November 14, 2024, with a dividend payment of NOK 0.3125 per share scheduled for November 22, 2024. The company, active in regions like the Middle East and North Sea, continues to hold significant stakes in various oil and gas licenses.

