DNN vs. CCJ: Which Uranium Stock Offers Better Opportunity Today?

Denison Mines Corp. DNN and Cameco Corporation CCJ are two Canada-based uranium companies, though they operate at very different stages of the nuclear fuel value chain.

Denison is primarily an exploration and development-focused company, with its flagship Wheeler River project in the Athabasca Basin representing one of the largest undeveloped high-grade uranium assets in the world. The company is advancing the Phoenix uranium project aggressively as it seeks to become one of the few uranium developers capable of bringing meaningful new production online before the decade’s end.

Cameco, by comparison, is one of the world’s largest uranium producers with an integrated business spanning mining, milling and fuel services. The company owns interests in world-class assets such as McArthur River and Cigar Lake and benefits from established production, long-term contracts and strong operating cash flows.

With uranium demand supported by the global push toward clean energy and energy security, investors often weigh Denison’s high-growth development potential against Cameco’s established production scale, cash flow stability and operational maturity. To determine which stock currently offers the stronger opportunity, it is important to compare their fundamentals, growth prospects and key risks.

The Case for DNN

Denison’s long-term investment case is centered on its portfolio of four prospective, low-cost uranium development assets: Phoenix, Gryphon, Midwest and THT/Waterbury. Phoenix and Gryphon are both located in the Wheeler project.

Denison’s first-quarter 2026 revenues declined 20% year over year to CAD1.1 million ($0.8 million). DNN’s revenues include a draw-down of deferred toll milling revenues, the rate of which fluctuates due to the timing of uranium processing at the McClean Lake mill, as well as changes to the estimated mineral resources of the Cigar Lake mine. In the quarter, the mill processed 5 million pounds of uranium, flat with the year-ago quarter. The decrease in revenues was due to accounting adjustments tied to updated Cigar Lake mineral resource estimates. Lower revenues, higher evaluation expenses and mine development expenses led to an adjusted loss of CAD 0.02 per share ($0.01) in the quarter, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $0.05.

A major milestone was achieved in February 2026 when the Phoenix in-situ recovery (ISR) project received all regulatory approvals required to begin construction. Shortly afterward, Denison approved the project’s final investment decision and initiated site preparation and early construction activities. First uranium production is targeted for mid-2028.

The Phoenix project is underpinned by a high-quality resource base, with an estimated 70.5 million pounds of uranium grading approximately 11.4%. It is expected to be among the lowest-cost uranium operations globally.

Denison also continues to expand the potential of its broader asset base. A 2025 delineation drilling program at the Gryphon deposit identified additional high-grade mineralization near the D-series lenses, further supporting confidence in the project’s resource estimates. Meanwhile, the Midwest Main deposit, in which Denison holds a 25.17% interest, adds longer-term optionality with potentially mineable resources totaling 37.4 million pounds of uranium and an estimated six-year mine life.

Denison has a 22.5% stake in McClean Lake Uranium mill and mines. In July 2025, the McClean Lake joint venture started uranium mining at the McClean North deposit, deploying the patented Surface Access Borehole Resource Extraction mining method. The mine produced nearly 650,000 pounds (on a 100% basis) of uranium in 2025, making McClean one of the most productive operating uranium mines in North America.

Its strategy of advancing a diversified pipeline of mining, development and exploration assets places it in a strong position to benefit from favorable long-term market dynamics. However, near-term earnings are expected to remain under pressure due to ongoing development spending, which is typical for a company transitioning from development to production.

Backed by its unique combination of physical uranium holdings, active mine production from McClean Lake and large-scale expected future mine production from the Phoenix and Gryphon deposits, Denison has already secured firm uranium sales commitments for nearly 8 million pounds. It is negotiating additional contracts for another 8 million pounds. Customers include several major North American nuclear utilities operating more than 50 reactors collectively, highlighting growing commercial confidence in the company’s future production profile.

The Case for CCJ

Cameco remains one of the largest and most established uranium producers globally. Its tier-one mining and milling operations are capable of producing more than 30 million pounds of uranium concentrates annually (its share). Cameco accounted for 15% of global uranium production in 2025. Beyond mining, the company has a diversified presence across the nuclear fuel cycle, including refining, conversion and fuel services. Its strategic stakes in Westinghouse and Global Laser Enrichment add long-term optionality tied to reactor deployment and enrichment technologies.

In the first quarter of 2026, Cameco’s total revenues were up 7% to CAD 845 million ($616 million), reflecting improved performance of the uranium segment, which helped offset lower revenues in Fuel services. Uranium revenues increased 15% to CAD712 million ($520 million) on higher volumes and prices. Fuel Services revenues were down 1% year over year to CAD 134 million ($98 million), with higher volumes being offset by a 17% decline in average realized prices.

Cameco’s adjusted earnings surged 194% year over year to CAD 0.47 (34 cents) per share in the quarter. This was mainly attributed to higher revenues and stronger equity earnings from its 49% interest in Westinghouse Electric Company.

For 2026, CCJ expects its share of uranium production from McArthur River mine/Key Lake and Cigar Lake between 19.5 million and 21.5 million pounds compared with 21 million pounds of uranium in 2025. Recently, severe flooding in northern Saskatchewan forced the temporary suspension of activities at the Key Lake mill and reduced operations at McArthur River. Although guidance remains unchanged for now, prolonged logistical disruptions could weigh on output expectations.

Uranium deliveries are targeted at 29-32 million pounds for 2026, below the 33 million pounds delivered in 2025. Uranium revenues are projected at CAD 2.54–2.73 billion for 2026, which implies a 7% year-over-year decline at the midpoint due to lower volumes. The fuel services segment is expected to fare better, with revenues projected at CAD 590-630 million, suggesting a 9% increase from 2025 levels. Cameco’s total revenue guidance for the year is CAD 3.13-3.37 billion, indicating a 7% decline at the midpoint from 2025.

Cameco also benefits from excellent long-term contract visibility. The company has contracts in place to sell about 230 million pounds of uranium to 39 customers and roughly 83 million kilograms of UF6 conversion to 33 customers, ensuring strong long-term demand visibility. Cameco is investing to expand production and capture favorable market conditions, including extending Cigar Lake’s mine life to 2036 and ramping up output at McArthur River and Key Lake toward their licensed annual capacity of 25 million pounds (100% basis).

How do Estimates Compare for CCJ & DNN?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cameco’s 2026 revenues implies a year-over-year decline of 2.90%. The consensus mark for earnings of $1.32 per share indicates a year-over-year jump of 28.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cameco’s 2027 revenues suggests year-over-year growth of 11.9%, with EPS expected to rise 59% to $2.10 per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DNN's 2026 revenues suggests a solid growth of 1474% and the estimate for earnings is pegged at a loss of 12 cents per share, wider than the 2025 loss of a five cents per share. The 2027 estimate for revenues suggests a 44% decline and earnings are pegged at a loss of four cents.



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In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for Denison have moved down for 2026 and remained stable for 2027. Earnings estimates for 2026 for CCJ have moved down over the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 have moved up.



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Denison & Cameco: Price Performance & Valuation

DNN shares have surged 118% in the past year, whereas Cameco shares have soared 97.6%.



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DNN is trading at a price/book multiple of 10.83X. Meanwhile, CCJ’s forward price-to-book multiple sits at 8.76X.



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DNN or CCJ: Which Is the Better Investment Option?

Both Denison and Cameco currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), making the choice less straightforward. Cameco offers the advantages of scale, established production, diversified nuclear fuel-cycle exposure and strong long-term contracts. While near-term growth could soften due to operational disruptions and lower delivery guidance, the company remains one of the safest and most reliable ways to gain exposure to the uranium market.

Denison, meanwhile, represents a higher-risk, higher-reward opportunity. Its world-class high-grade assets, low-cost ISR mining strategy and visible path toward first production in 2028 given it substantial upside potential. However, the company is still pre-production, earnings remain negative and the stock already trades at a premium valuation after a sharp rally. Cameco seems to be the safer bet currently.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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