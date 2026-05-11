DNN Stock Trades at Premium Value: Should You Buy, Hold or Sell?

Denison Mines Corp. DNN is trading at a price/book multiple of 12.82X, significantly above the industry average of 2.08X. Peers NexGen Energy NXE and Ur-Energy Inc. URG appear relatively cheaper at 6.48X and 8.93X, respectively.



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Despite the elevated valuation, DNN shares have surged 142.9% over the past year, sharply outperforming the industry’s 58.6% growth. The rally has been fueled by several operational and development milestones achieved over the past year. The Basic Materials Sector and S&P 500 have gained 44.5% and 31.9%, respectively, over the same period. Peers NexGen Energy and Ur-Energy have gained 141.2% and 112.7%, respectively.

DNN Stock's Price Performance vs Industry, Sector, S&P 500 & Peers



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Against this backdrop, it is worth examining whether DNN still offers an attractive investment opportunity at current levels.

Denison Mines Advances Phoenix ISR Project

One of the biggest catalysts for DNN was its February 2026 final investment decision (FID) to proceed with the construction of the Phoenix in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mine. First production is targeted for mid-2028, and the project is expected to become Canada’s first ISR uranium mine.

Phoenix also stands out because of its strong project economics. The deposit contains an estimated 70.5 million pounds of uranium at an average grade of 11.4% and is expected to be among the lowest-cost uranium operations globally.

DNN Expands Production and Resource Potential

Denison Mines has a 22.5% stake in McClean Lake Uranium mill & mines. In July 2025, the McClean Lake Joint Venture (MLJV) started uranium mining at the McClean North deposit, deploying the patented Surface Access Borehole Resource Extraction (SABRE) mining method. The MLJV is a joint venture between Orano Canada (77.5%) and Denison Mines (22.5%).

The mine produced nearly 650,000 pounds (on a 100% basis) of uranium during 2025, making McClean one of the most productive operating uranium mines in North America.

Denison Mines also stated that it plans to sell around 300,000 pounds of uranium from the mine in 2026 for net proceeds (after selling costs) of approximately CAD29 million.

A delineation drill program carried out at the Gryphon uranium deposit revealed additional high-grade uranium mineralization near the Gryphon deposit’s D-series lenses. In addition to the discovery of additional mineralization, the results from the program add confidence to the previously estimated mineral resources for Gryphon.

Phoenix and Gryphon are located in the Wheeler project, the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure-rich eastern Athabasca Basin. Both deposits have the potential to be competitive with the lowest cost uranium mining operations in the world. Also, Phoenix is expected to generate robust cash flows for Denison Mines, which could support the development of Gryphon.

The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) outlines total potential ISR mine production from the Midwest Main deposit, in which DNN has a 25.17% interest. On a 100% basis, it has 37.4 million pounds of uranium in potentially mineable resources with a six-year mine life. Processing at the nearby McClean Lake mill results in an annual average production of nearly 6.1 million pounds of uranium.

Denison Mines’ 2025 Financial Results Improve Y/Y

Denison Mines holds a 22.5% ownership interest in the MLJV and the McClean Lake uranium mill, which is contracted to process ore from the Cigar Lake mine under a toll milling agreement.

In 2025, the mill processed 19.1 million pounds of uranium compared with 16.9 million pounds in 2024. Denison Mines recorded toll milling revenues of CAD 4.9 million ($3.52 million) for the year, reflecting a 22% year-over-year increase attributed to higher production.

Evaluation expenses were higher as DNN advanced toward an FID for Phoenix and activities for other projects, along with increased staffing to support the advancement of its projects. This, along with higher exploration expenses, led to an adjusted loss of CAD eight cents per share (five cents per share) in 2025. However, it was narrower than the adjusted loss of CAD 10 cents (six cents) in 2024.

The company ended 2025 with a strong balance sheet with around CAD 700 million ($512 million) in cash, physical uranium and investments.

Denison Mines Estimates Move Higher

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DNN's fiscal 2026 earnings is a loss of five cents per share. The 2027 estimate is at a loss of four cents per share. Consensus forecasts indicate that profitability will likely remain pressured in the near term as the company continues funding development and construction activities.



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However, estimates for both years have moved higher over the past 60 days, suggesting improving confidence in Denison Mine’s long-term earnings trajectory despite ongoing investment spending.



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DNN’s Long-Term Uranium Story Remains Strong

Denison Mines’ long-term growth thesis remains closely tied to its portfolio of low-cost uranium assets, including Phoenix, Gryphon, Midwest and THT/Waterbury. The uranium market continues to benefit from rising global interest in nuclear energy as countries seek low-carbon and energy-secure power sources.

Against this backdrop, DNN’s strategy of advancing a diversified pipeline of mining, development and exploration assets places it in a strong position to benefit from favorable long-term market dynamics. Backed by high-quality resources, a solid balance sheet and a clearly defined path to production, the company’s growth story remains intact.

Our Final Take on DNN Stock

Denison Mines' premium valuation appears justified given its high-quality asset base, cost-efficient ISR mining approach and robust project economics. While earnings are expected to remain under pressure in the near term due to ongoing development spending, this is typical for a company transitioning from development to production.

The stock remains an attractive play on the long-term uranium theme and continues to stand out as a solid investment choice. DNN currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.