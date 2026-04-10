DNN Stock Surges 169% in a Year: How to Play the Stock?

Denison Mines Corp. DNN has delivered a 168.7% gain over the past year, well ahead of the industry’s 59% growth. The surge reflects a combination of project-level breakthroughs for the company over the past year.

The Basic Materials Sector and S&P 500 have gained 56.5% and 32.4%, respectively, over the same period. Peers NexGen Energy NXE and Ur-Energy Inc. URG, have gained 160.5% and 152.2%, respectively.

DNN's Price Performance vs Industry, Sector, S&P 500 & Peers



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Strong Rally Backed by Denison Mines' Project Execution

Final Investment Decision to Construct the Phoenix ISR Uranium Mine: A key catalyst was Denison Mines' final investment decision (FID) to proceed with construction of the Phoenix in-situ recovery uranium mine. With first production targeted for mid-2028, it is expected to be Canada’s first ISR uranium mine.

This progress is also significant given its robust economics. The deposit hosts an estimated 70.5 million pounds of uranium at an average grade of 11.4%. An estimated operating cost of around $6.28 per pound and all-in sustaining costs at $18.41 per pound underlined its potential to become one of the lowest-cost uranium mines globally.

Started Uranium Production at McClean Lake North SABRE Mine: Denison Mines has a 22.5% stake in McClean Lake Uranium mill & mines. In July 2025, the McClean Lake Joint Venture (MLJV) started uranium mining at the McClean North deposit, deploying the patented Surface Access Borehole Resource Extraction (SABRE) mining method. The MLJV is a joint venture between Orano Canada (77.5%) and Denison Mines (22.5%).

The mine produced nearly 650,000 pounds (on a 100% basis) of uranium during 2025, making McClean one of the most productive operating uranium mines in North America.

Discovery of Additional High-Grade Mineralization at Gryphon Deposit: A delineation drill program carried out at the Gryphon uranium deposit revealed additional high-grade uranium mineralization near the Gryphon deposit’s D-series lenses. In addition to the discovery of additional mineralization, the results from the program add confidence to the previously estimated mineral resources for Gryphon.

Phoenix and Gryphon are located in the Wheeler project, the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure-rich eastern Athabasca Basin. Both deposits have the potential to be competitive with the lowest cost uranium mining operations in the world. Also, Phoenix is expected to generate robust cash flows for Denison Mines, which could support the development of Gryphon.

Midwest Showcases Solid Potential of ISR Mining: The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) outlines total potential ISR mine production from the Midwest Main deposit, in which DNN has a 25.17% interest. On a 100% basis, it has 37.4 million pounds of uranium in potentially mineable resources with a six-year mine life. Processing at the nearby McClean Lake mill results in an annual average production of nearly 6.1 million pounds of uranium.

DNN’s FY25 Results Show Improvement Y/Y

The company’s revenues include a draw-down of deferred toll milling revenues, the rate of which fluctuates due to the timing of uranium processing at the McClean Lake mill, as well as changes to the estimated mineral resources of the Cigar Lake mine.

Denison Mines holds a 22.5% ownership interest in the MLJV and the McClean Lake uranium mill, which is contracted to process ore from the Cigar Lake mine under a toll milling agreement.

In 2025, the mill processed 19.1 million pounds of uranium compared with 16.9 million pounds in 2024. Denison Mines recorded toll milling revenues of $4.9 million, 22% higher year over year, driven by the increase in production.

Evaluation expenses were higher as DNN advanced toward an FID for Phoenix and activities for other projects, along with increased staffing to support the advancement of its projects. This, along with higher exploration expenses, led to an adjusted loss of eight cents per share in 2025. However, it was narrower than the adjusted loss of 10 cents in 2024.

The company ended 2025 with a strong balance sheet with around CAD 700M in cash, physical uranium and investments.

Earnings Projections for Denison Mines Reflect Investment in Project Development

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DNN's fiscal 2026 earnings is a loss of five cents per share. The 2027 estimate is at a loss of four cents per share. Consensus expectations indicate the company will likely incur losses in the near term as it continues funding development work.



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Importantly, estimates for both years have moved higher over the past 60 days. That direction suggests analysts are becoming incrementally more constructive on the earnings path, even while profitability remains constrained by buildout and advancement spending.



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Denison Mines Trades at a Premium

DNN is trading at a price/book multiple of 12.52X, a significant premium to the industry’s 1.66X. NexGen Energy and Ur-Energy Inc. are cheaper options at 5.79X and 8.00X, respectively.



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DNN’s Long-Term Story Solid

Denison Mines' long-term investment case is anchored in its portfolio of four prospective, low-cost uranium development assets: Phoenix, Gryphon, Midwest and THT/Waterbury. Demand for nuclear energy is expected to accelerate as countries increasingly shift toward low-carbon energy sources, while years of underinvestment have constrained new uranium supply.

Against this backdrop, DNN’s strategy of advancing a diversified pipeline of mining, development and exploration assets places it in a strong position to benefit from favorable long-term market dynamics. Backed by high-quality resources, a solid balance sheet and a clearly defined path to production, the company’s growth story remains intact.

Our Final Take on DNN Stock

Denison Mines' premium valuation appears justified given its high-quality asset base, cost-efficient ISR mining approach and robust project economics. Although earnings are expected to remain under pressure in the near term due to ongoing development spending, this is typical for a company transitioning from development to production.

The stock remains an attractive play on the long-term uranium theme and continues to stand out as a solid investment choice. DNN currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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