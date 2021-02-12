InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Denison Mines (NYSEMKT:DNN) is gaining in trading today after it announced a secondary offering yesterday. While DNN stock is only up about 10%, trading volume of 106 million shares at time of writing was an increase of more than 1,700% over the average daily trading volume of 6.4 million.

Source: Shutterstock

Yesterday’s secondary offering consists of two major parts. The first is a bought deal agreement for just under 27.5 million shares of common stock, with the option to purchase an additional 4.12 million units. At a price of 91 cents per share, that puts the deal in the range of $25 million to $28.7 million.

The second part is a flow-through placement of more than 5.9 million shares at a price of 1.35 CAD, totaling approximately 8 million CAD in gross proceeds. The company said that proceeds from that secondary offering would go toward evaluation and environmental projects.

Price movement in DNN comes at a time when uranium experts are predicting a big price rebound in 2021, suggesting this play is a solid bet for growth this year.

On the date of publication, Vivian Medithi did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post DNN Stock: Why Denison Mines Shares Are Climbing Today appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.