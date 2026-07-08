DNLI Stock Surges 59.4% Year to Date: Is There More Room for Growth?

Denali Therapeutics, Inc. DNLI has put up a stupendous year-to-date performance. Shares of the company have surged 59.4% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 5.9%. The stock has outperformed the sector and the S&P 500 Index during this time frame.

The rally is largely attributed to investor optimism surrounding FDA approval of its lead drug, Avlayah, for the treatment of Hunter syndrome, as well as other regulatory updates.

DNLI Outperforms Industry, Sector & S&P 500 Index



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While the approval serves as a major catalyst, a deeper assessment of the company's growth drivers and potential risks will be essential to determine whether current levels represent an attractive entry point.

Avlayah Approval Positions DNLI for Long-Term Upside

Avlayah is an enzyme replacement therapy indicated for pediatric patients with Hunter syndrome (MPS II), targeting neurological symptoms when initiated early.

Developed by Denali, Avlayah is enabled by its TransportVehicle platform, which facilitates delivery of biologics throughout the body, including the brain.

Approval was based on strong biomarker data, showing a 91% reduction in cerebrospinal fluid heparan sulfate levels, a key disease marker.

This accelerated approval is particularly noteworthy as it introduces the first new therapeutic option for this rare disorder in nearly two decades. The continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification of clinical benefit in a confirmatory study.

Denali’s ongoing global phase II/III COMPASS study is expected to provide confirmatory data and support regulatory filings for tividenofusp alfa-eknm worldwide, including in young adult patients with Hunter syndrome.

The approval came with a Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher (“PRV”).

Last month, DNLI entered into a definitive agreement to sell its PRV, which is expected to generate gross proceeds of $195 million.

The added financial flexibility will help advance Denali’s broad TransportVehicle-enabled clinical portfolio for lysosomal storage disorders and neurodegenerative diseases.

DNLI’s Other Pipeline Candidates

Denali's clinical-stage portfolio includes DNL126 for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA), DNL593 for GRN-related frontotemporal dementia, DNL952 for Pompe disease and DNL628 for Alzheimer's disease.

Denali is also advancing several early-stage pipeline candidates, including DNL921 for Alzheimer's disease, DNL111 for Parkinson’s and Gaucher diseases, DNL622 for Hurler syndrome (MPS I), and DNL422 (OTV) for Parkinson’s disease.

Denali has also collaborated with other pharma and biotech giants like Sanofi SNY, Biogen BIIB and Takeda TAK to develop other candidates.

In May 2026, Denali and partner Biogen announced disappointing top-line results from a mid-stage study evaluating BIIB122 (DNL151) in individuals with early-stage Parkinson’s disease. The study did not meet its primary or secondary endpoints.

Biogen and Denali have discontinued the development of BIIB122 in idiopathic Parkinson’s disease.

Nonetheless, Denali will continue to independently advance the phase IIa BEACON study evaluating the small-molecule inhibitor in patients carrying pathogenic LRRK2 variants.

Partner Sanofi is developing eclitasertib for moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

In April 2026, Denali announced that partner Takeda decided to terminate their collaboration for DNL593 (PTV:PGRN) in frontotemporal dementia associated with GRN mutations (FTD-GRN).

The termination returns full rights to the program to Denali. According to DNLI, Takeda's decision was driven by strategic priorities rather than any efficacy or safety concerns.

However, Takeda’s exit may raise concerns. Even though the decision was not tied to safety or efficacy, the loss of a large pharma partner removes external validation and shared financial burden.

Denali’s Valuation and Estimates

Going by the price/book ratio, DNLI’s shares currently trade at 4.51X, higher than its mean of 3.02X for the industry and the industry’s mean of 3.64X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 loss per share has narrowed to $2.77 from $2.90 over the past 60 days, while that for 2027 loss has narrowed to $2.53 from $2.69 in the same time frame.



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Invest in DNLI Stock Now

The approval of Avlayah represents Denali’s transition into a commercial-stage company and a potential inflection point in its long-term growth trajectory. As its first marketed product, Avlayah introduces a new revenue stream, though the pace and scale of commercialization will be critical in determining its ultimate financial impact.

Beyond near-term revenues, the approval also validates Denali’s proprietary TransportVehicle platform, which is designed to enable biologic therapies to cross the blood-brain barrier — an area that has historically posed significant challenges.

On the financial front, Denali appears well capitalized, ending the first quarter with approximately $1.05 billion in cash and investments. This provides sufficient runway to support ongoing clinical development and strategic initiatives. Narrowing loss estimates indicate improving investor sentiment and a clearer path toward operational leverage.

The sale of PRV provides a significant non-dilutive capital infusion, strengthening the company’s balance sheet without requiring an equity raise.

We remain bullish on the stock's prospects and believe it offers additional upside potential. Accordingly, we view the shares favorably for prospective investors, while existing shareholders may consider maintaining their positions to capitalize on further growth opportunities.

Denali currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.







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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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