$DNLI stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DNLI stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,517,183 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $DNLI:
$DNLI Insider Trading Activity
$DNLI insiders have traded $DNLI stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DNLI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID P SCHENKEIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 59,441 shares for an estimated $1,932,665.
- RYAN J. WATTS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 76,916 shares for an estimated $1,858,555.
- ALEXANDER O. SCHUTH (COFO and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,720 shares for an estimated $773,577.
- STEVE E. KROGNES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,339 shares for an estimated $676,984.
- CAROLE HO (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,162 shares for an estimated $308,290.
- VICKI L SATO has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,180 shares for an estimated $178,378.
$DNLI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $DNLI stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 2,431,903 shares (-30.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,562,183
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 1,031,956 shares (-7.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,031,263
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 879,499 shares (-8.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,924,189
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 843,996 shares (+7.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,200,638
- UBS GROUP AG added 711,458 shares (+503.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,499,514
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 515,615 shares (-29.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,508,233
- POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. added 509,992 shares (+1240.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,393,636
$DNLI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DNLI in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025
- William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/11/2024
$DNLI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DNLI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DNLI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Thomas Shrader from BTIG set a target price of $32.0 on 01/07/2025
- Michael Yee from Jefferies set a target price of $45.0 on 11/01/2024
