$DNLI stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DNLI stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,517,183 of trading volume.

$DNLI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DNLI:

$DNLI insiders have traded $DNLI stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DNLI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID P SCHENKEIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 59,441 shares for an estimated $1,932,665 .

. RYAN J. WATTS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 76,916 shares for an estimated $1,858,555 .

. ALEXANDER O. SCHUTH (COFO and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,720 shares for an estimated $773,577 .

. STEVE E. KROGNES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,339 shares for an estimated $676,984 .

. CAROLE HO (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,162 shares for an estimated $308,290 .

. VICKI L SATO has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,180 shares for an estimated $178,378.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DNLI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $DNLI stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DNLI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DNLI in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/11/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DNLI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DNLI forecast page.

$DNLI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DNLI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DNLI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Thomas Shrader from BTIG set a target price of $32.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Michael Yee from Jefferies set a target price of $45.0 on 11/01/2024

You can track data on $DNLI on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.