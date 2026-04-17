DNLI Gains 25.4% Year to Date: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

It has been a bumper year for Denali Therapeutics, Inc. DNLI. Shares of the company have surged 25.4% year to date compared with the industry’s gain of 2.7%. The stock has outperformed the sector and the S&P 500 Index during this time frame.

DNLI Outperforms Industry, Sector & S&P 500 Index



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The upside in DNLI shares can be attributed to investor optimism around FDA approval of its lead pipeline candidate, tividenofusp alfa-eknm, now marketed as Avlayah, for the treatment of Hunter syndrome.

This accelerated approval is particularly noteworthy from an investment standpoint, as it introduces the first new therapeutic option for this rare disorder in nearly two decades.

While the approval serves as a major catalyst, investors should take a balanced view by evaluating Denali’s core fundamentals, pipeline sustainability, competitive landscape and valuation metrics. A deeper assessment of growth drivers, alongside potential risks, will be essential in determining whether current levels represent an attractive entry point.

Avlayah Approval Positions DNLI for Long-Term Upside

Avlayah is an enzyme replacement therapy indicated for pediatric patients with Hunter syndrome (MPS II), targeting neurological symptoms when initiated early.

Developed by Denali, Avlayah is enabled by its TransportVehicle platform, which facilitates delivery of biologics throughout the body, including the brain. The approval also comes with a Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher.

Approval was based on strong biomarker data, showing a 91% reduction in cerebrospinal fluid heparan sulfate levels, a key disease marker.

This milestone represents a major advancement for the Hunter syndrome community, addressing longstanding unmet needs, particularly neurological complications.

The continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

The ongoing global phase II/III COMPASS study is expected to provide confirmatory data and support regulatory filings worldwide, including in young adult patients with Hunter syndrome.

Positive outcomes from this study could further expand the drug’s commercial potential and reinforce Denali’s position in the rare neurodegenerative disease market.

The decision not only validates Denali’s underlying technology platform but also significantly enhances the commercial potential of its rare disease portfolio, positioning the company for meaningful revenue generation over the medium term.

DNLI’s Other Pipeline Candidates

Denali boasts a deep pipeline. One promising asset is DNL126, being developed for Sanfilippo syndrome type A, a rare pediatric neurodegenerative disorder. DNLI is also evaluating DNL628 (OTV:MAPT) for Alzheimer’s disease.

Strategic partnerships further strengthen Denali’s development capabilities and help mitigate financial and clinical risk.

Denali is developing other candidates in partnership with Biogen BIIB and Sanofi SNY.

DNLI and Biogen continue co-development of BIIB122.

Biogen is leading the global phase IIb LUMA study, evaluating BIIB122's impact on disease progression in early-stage PD. Data is expected in mid-2026.

Denali is conducting the phase IIa BEACON study, specifically enrolling participants with LRRK2-associated PD, to assess how LRRK2 inhibition may impact this disease.

Sanofi is developing eclitasertib for the treatment of moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis. Data from the phase II study is expected in the first half of the year.

Takeda Deal Termination Might Be a Loss for DNLI

Earlier this month, Denali announced that partner Takeda TAK has decided to terminate their collaboration agreement to co-develop and co-commercialize DNL593.

Per DNLI, Takeda’s decision was based on strategic priorities and not on any efficacy or safety issues.

Denali plans to independently advance DNL593 and post phase I/II study results by the end of 2026.

Regaining full control of DNL593 is a strategic positive, as it allows Denali to capture all future value if the therapy succeeds.

However, Takeda’s exit may raise concerns. Even though the decision was not tied to safety or efficacy, the loss of a large pharma partner removes external validation and shared financial burden. Denali will now need to fund late-stage development and potential commercialization on its own, increasing capital requirements.

Denali’s Valuation and Estimates

From a valuation perspective, DNLI is undervalued. Going by the price/book ratio, DNLI’s shares currently trade at 3.24X, higher than its mean of 3.02X for the industry but lower than the industry’s mean of 3.64X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 loss per share has narrowed to $2.86 from $3.05 over the past 60 days, while that for 2027 loss has inched down to $2.64 from $3.05 in the same time frame.



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Road Ahead for DNLI

The approval of Avlayah represents Denali’s transition into a commercial-stage company and a potential inflection point in its long-term growth trajectory. As its first marketed product, Avlayah introduces a new revenue stream, though the pace and scale of commercialization will be critical in determining its ultimate financial impact.

Beyond near-term revenues, the approval also validates Denali’s proprietary TransportVehicle platform, which is designed to enable biologic therapies to cross the blood-brain barrier — an area that has historically posed significant challenges. This technological validation strengthens the company’s broader pipeline prospects across neurodegenerative diseases, lysosomal storage disorders, and other high-value indications, potentially expanding its long-term addressable market.

On the financial front, Denali appears well-capitalized, ending 2025 with approximately $966 million in cash and investments. This provides sufficient runway to support ongoing clinical development and strategic initiatives. Narrowing loss estimates indicate improving investor sentiment and a clearer path toward operational leverage.

That said, key uncertainties remain. The commercial uptake of Avlayah is yet to be established, and execution risks around launch dynamics could influence near-term performance. Any setback in the broader pipeline could weigh on the company’s growth outlook, given its reliance on future clinical successes.

Hence, we would advise prospective investors to wait before turning positive. For those already owning the stock, staying invested would be a prudent move.

Denali currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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