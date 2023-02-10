DNLI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: DNLI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.49, changing hands as low as $28.75 per share. Denali Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DNLI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DNLI's low point in its 52 week range is $20.24 per share, with $39.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.93.

