DNKN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (Symbol: DNKN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.79, changing hands as low as $76.86 per share. Dunkin' Brands Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DNKN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DNKN's low point in its 52 week range is $64.11 per share, with $84.735 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.22.

