DNBBY or RY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Banks - Foreign sector have probably already heard of DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY) and Royal Bank (RY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, DNB Bank ASA has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Royal Bank has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that DNBBY has an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

DNBBY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.56, while RY has a forward P/E of 13.28. We also note that DNBBY has a PEG ratio of 1.57. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. RY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.97.

Another notable valuation metric for DNBBY is its P/B ratio of 1.38. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, RY has a P/B of 1.93.

Based on these metrics and many more, DNBBY holds a Value grade of B, while RY has a Value grade of F.

DNBBY has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than RY, so it seems like value investors will conclude that DNBBY is the superior option right now.

Zacks Investment Research

