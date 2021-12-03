DNB seeks to overturn Sbanken takeover ban

OSLO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian bank DNB DNB.OL said on Friday it had lodged an appeal seeking to overturn a ban on its planned takeover of online rival Sbanken SBANK.OL.

The Norwegian Competition Authority (NCA) last month blocked the proposed 11.1 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.21 billion) acquisition, arguing the deal would hurt customers in the mutual funds market.

($1 = 9.1837 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

