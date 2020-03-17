DNB repeats will respond on dividend, buybacks before FSA deadline

Contributor
Victoria Klesty Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

DNB, Norway's biggest bank, on Tuesday repeated its board would decide on distribution to shareholders before March 23, the deadline set by Norway's financial regulator amid the coronavirus outbreak.

OSLO, March 17 (Reuters) - DNB DNB.OL, Norway's biggest bank, on Tuesday repeated its board would decide on distribution to shareholders before March 23, the deadline set by Norway's financial regulator amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"We will reply to the Norwegian FSA's letter by the deadline of March 23," the bank's Chief Financial Officer Ottar Ertzeid told a conference call with analysts and investors.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((victoria.klesty@thomsonreuters.com; +47 2331 6592; Reuters Messaging: victoria.klesty.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters