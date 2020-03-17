DNB repeats will respond on dividend, buybacks before FSA deadline

OSLO, March 17 (Reuters) - DNB DNB.OL, Norway's biggest bank, on Tuesday repeated its board would decide on distribution to shareholders before March 23, the deadline set by Norway's financial regulator amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"We will reply to the Norwegian FSA's letter by the deadline of March 23," the bank's Chief Financial Officer Ottar Ertzeid told a conference call with analysts and investors.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

