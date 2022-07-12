DNB quarterly earnings beat forecasts on the back of rate hikes

Adds detail

OSLO, July 12 (Reuters) - Norway's biggest bank DNB DNB.OL on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings above forecasts, supported by interest rate hikes and high activity levels in the Norwegian economy.

Net profit rose to 7.79 billion crowns ($761.36 million) for the April-June quarter from 6.43 billion a year earlier, beating the 6.76 billion crowns expected by analysts in a poll compiled by the bank.

"The Norwegian business community is maintaining its momentum," CEO Kjerstin Braathen said in a statement.

"We are also expecting that Norwegian companies' investments will continue to grow, well above what we are seeing in other countries."

The bank reported strong lending growth in the quarter, and said net interest income rose 22.5% year-on-year to 11.52 billion crowns as a result of higher interest rates.

Norway's central bank last month raised its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 1.25% and said it would most likely be raised further to 1.5% in August, in a bid to control inflation.

($1 = 10.2317 Norwegian crowns)

