DNB MARKETS Upgrades Tryg A (XCSE:TRYG)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, DNB MARKETS upgraded their outlook for Tryg A (XCSE:TRYG) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 86K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SA FUNDS INVESTMENT TRUST - SA International Value Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEP - First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

VWID - Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRYG by 7.22% over the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - International Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRYG by 0.09% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tryg A. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRYG is 0.15%, a decrease of 9.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.29% to 58,371K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

