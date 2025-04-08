DNB MARKETS Upgrades Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (LSE:0MTD)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, DNB MARKETS upgraded their outlook for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (LSE:0MTD) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.01% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB is 385.94 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 287.55 GBX to a high of 561.16 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 41.01% from its latest reported closing price of 273.70 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB is 23,064MM, a decrease of 11.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 183 funds or institutions reporting positions in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0MTD is 0.14%, an increase of 15.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 17,801K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 3,248K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,296K shares , representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0MTD by 3.31% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,587K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,551K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0MTD by 2.53% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,599K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,562K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0MTD by 1.54% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,238K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,224K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0MTD by 3.96% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 646K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 632K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0MTD by 2.01% over the last quarter.

