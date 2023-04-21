DNB MARKETS Upgrades Royal Unibrew A (XCSE:RBREW)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DNB MARKETS upgraded their outlook for Royal Unibrew A (XCSE:RBREW) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 272K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RAZAX - Multi-Asset Growth Strategy Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 123K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 14.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBREW by 8.02% over the last quarter.

SPEU - SPDR(R) Portfolio Europe ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 24.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBREW by 9.00% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royal Unibrew A. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 13.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBREW is 0.27%, an increase of 0.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.97% to 6,211K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.