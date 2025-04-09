DNB MARKETS Upgrades Peab AB (OM:PEAB B)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, DNB MARKETS upgraded their outlook for Peab AB (OM:PEAB B) from Sell to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.58% Upside

As of April 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for Peab AB is 90,95 kr/share. The forecasts range from a low of 80,80 kr to a high of 99,75 kr. The average price target represents an increase of 30.58% from its latest reported closing price of 69,65 kr / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Peab AB is 63,493MM, an increase of 3.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.09.

Peab AB Maintains 3.95% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.95%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.45% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peab AB. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEAB B is 0.04%, an increase of 0.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 187K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 143K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 44K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares , representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEAB B by 1.00% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.