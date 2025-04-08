DNB MARKETS Upgrades Peab AB (LSE:0MHT)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, DNB MARKETS upgraded their outlook for Peab AB (LSE:0MHT) from Sell to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.86% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Peab AB is 91.13 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 80.96 GBX to a high of 99.95 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 22.86% from its latest reported closing price of 74.18 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Peab AB is 63,493MM, an increase of 3.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peab AB. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0MHT is 0.04%, an increase of 0.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 187K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 143K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 44K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares , representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0MHT by 1.00% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

