DNB MARKETS Upgrades Novo Nordisk A (NONOF)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, DNB MARKETS upgraded their outlook for Novo Nordisk A (OTCPK:NONOF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.80% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Novo Nordisk A is $149.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $85.88 to a high of $191.32. The average price target represents an increase of 5.80% from its latest reported closing price of $140.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Novo Nordisk A is 226,110MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 35.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 777 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novo Nordisk A. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 3.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NONOF is 2.25%, an increase of 7.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.99% to 586,296K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 54,733K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,047K shares , representing a decrease of 18.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NONOF by 0.17% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 42,726K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,772K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NONOF by 7.26% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 31,408K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,128K shares , representing a decrease of 24.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NONOF by 7.78% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 25,571K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,477K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NONOF by 17.04% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 24,601K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,131K shares , representing an increase of 10.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NONOF by 8.14% over the last quarter.

