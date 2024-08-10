DNB MARKETS Upgrades Genmab A (WBAG:GMAB)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, DNB MARKETS upgraded their outlook for Genmab A (WBAG:GMAB) from Sell to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 365 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genmab A. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMAB is 0.38%, an increase of 4.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.86% to 14,645K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 2,450K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 2,089K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 912K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 645K shares , representing an increase of 29.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMAB by 29.39% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 901K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 893K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMAB by 2.97% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 565K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 585K shares , representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMAB by 1.75% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.