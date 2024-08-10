DNB MARKETS Upgrades Genmab A (GMAB)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, DNB MARKETS upgraded their outlook for Genmab A (NasdaqGS:GMAB) from Sell to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 420.42% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Genmab A is $137.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of -$18.51 to a high of $490.60. The average price target represents an increase of 420.42% from its latest reported closing price of $26.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Genmab A is 20,044MM, an increase of 5.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 116.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genmab A. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMAB is 0.08%, an increase of 17.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.29% to 56,701K shares. The put/call ratio of GMAB is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 15,254K shares representing 23.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,615K shares , representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMAB by 27.56% over the last quarter.

APGAX - AB LARGE CAP GROWTH FUND INC holds 4,581K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,452K shares , representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMAB by 0.55% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,373K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,058K shares , representing an increase of 7.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMAB by 8.88% over the last quarter.

IBB - iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF holds 4,228K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,585K shares , representing an increase of 15.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMAB by 8.24% over the last quarter.

Harding Loevner holds 3,295K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,290K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMAB by 11.13% over the last quarter.

Genmab Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Genmab A/S is a Danish biotechnology company, founded in February 1999 by Florian Schönharting, at the time managing director of BankInvest Biomedical venture fund.

