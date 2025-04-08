DNB MARKETS Upgrades Beijer Ref AB (LSE:0A0H)

Fintel reports that on April 3, 2025, DNB MARKETS upgraded their outlook for Beijer Ref AB (LSE:0A0H) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.12% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Beijer Ref AB is 190.01 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 167.12 GBX to a high of 239.63 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 42.12% from its latest reported closing price of 133.70 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Beijer Ref AB is 36,928MM, an increase of 3.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 186 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beijer Ref AB. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A0H is 0.10%, an increase of 19.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.63% to 39,633K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,718K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,697K shares , representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A0H by 1.96% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 4,315K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,537K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,481K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A0H by 1.58% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,520K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,352K shares , representing an increase of 6.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A0H by 3.38% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,783K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

